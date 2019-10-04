Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 17,470 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.50. 76,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

