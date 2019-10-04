Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.78 ($18.68).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,251 ($16.35). 473,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.41. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

In other news, insider John Rogers purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £575.96 ($752.59).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

