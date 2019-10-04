Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,312,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,054,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,231,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

