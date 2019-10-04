Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 76.88 ($1.00), with a volume of 24247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

