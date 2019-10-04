Transcodium Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $130,551.00 and approximately $35,545.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.01017870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.