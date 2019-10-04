Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 543 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Toro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Toro by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at $716,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $569,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

