Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Clorox by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 39,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

