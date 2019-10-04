Traid Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Traid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Traid has a market capitalization of $3,358.00 and $11.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traid has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 43,412,380 coins and its circulating supply is 20,472,380 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

