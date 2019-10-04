Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after acquiring an additional 937,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 431.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.44, for a total value of $1,150,381.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,687,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $88,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,895 shares of company stock worth $121,930,579. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.11. The stock had a trading volume of 115,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.62. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.34.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

