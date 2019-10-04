TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,247. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

