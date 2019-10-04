Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $42,000 Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,876.50% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

