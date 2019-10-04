Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $40,000 in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PACD stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Pacific Drilling SA has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 827.68% and a negative return on equity of 133.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

