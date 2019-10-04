Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Shares Down 2.9%

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.62 and last traded at C$11.70, 268,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 783,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.04.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$486.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.37%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 3,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,026,800. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,809.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,506,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,883,331.09. Insiders have purchased 37,080 shares of company stock worth $517,169 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

