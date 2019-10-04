Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $34,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $15,407,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $23,222,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Deere & Company by 90.2% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in Deere & Company by 18.0% during the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 59,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,328. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

