Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,752 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.35. 197,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

