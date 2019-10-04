Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 92,928 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,865,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,130 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,487,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,392,000 after purchasing an additional 813,474 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355,406 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

