Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 116,701 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 314,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,234. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $95.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $302,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,395 shares of company stock worth $16,958,582 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

