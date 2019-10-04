Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,276. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.28.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,609.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.