Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Marriott International worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $135,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $62,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,203 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 284,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $131.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.