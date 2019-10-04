Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,339,118 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Ford Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares in the company, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $770,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,190,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,170,432. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

