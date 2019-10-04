Toronto Dominion Bank Has $30.32 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $30,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $103.54. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

