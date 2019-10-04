Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 93,259 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 571,866 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 559,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,362,000 after purchasing an additional 535,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.89. 155,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.