Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

LON:TPT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66.20 ($0.87). 181,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.58. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

