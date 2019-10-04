TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.68

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 19420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

