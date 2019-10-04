Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.64, 574,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 418,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 300.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tocagen Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tocagen by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tocagen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tocagen by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

