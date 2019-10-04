Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.64, 574,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 418,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tocagen by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tocagen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tocagen by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
