Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TMST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 212,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,561. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks bought 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $48,877.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at $244,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at $976,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 63,600 shares of company stock worth $372,140. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 1,012.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Timkensteel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter worth about $4,486,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Timkensteel by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

