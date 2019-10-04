Tierion Trading Up 29% This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $23.78 million and $3.09 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

