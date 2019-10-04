Tiberius Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) Shares Down 0.6%

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77, 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tiberius Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiberius Acquisition were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

