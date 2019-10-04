Thrive Token Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $593,842.00 and $3,667.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038810 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.05468964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001070 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

