Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $77.00 at Sidoti

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Sidoti from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Shares of THO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. 1,020,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,563. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

