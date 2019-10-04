Thomasville National Bank Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.69. 132,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.62. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The company has a market cap of $254.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

