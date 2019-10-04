Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,580. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

