Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,000. Kellogg comprises approximately 1.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 19.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,074,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,575,000 after purchasing an additional 172,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 482,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.