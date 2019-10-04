Thomasville National Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 659.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 176,832 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,459,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,471,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,199,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.