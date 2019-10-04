Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,442 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,045 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,573,000 after purchasing an additional 854,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 533,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.12. 1,540,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

