Thomasville National Bank Boosts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 48,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $139.61. 606,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,842. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

