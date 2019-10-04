Thomas A. Saunders Sells 1,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381,145 shares in the company, valued at $276,212,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DLTR stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. 1,654,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $22,027,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

