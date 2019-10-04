The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.08 and traded as low as $11.07. The Zweig Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

