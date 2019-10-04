The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 580,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,766. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

In related news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.