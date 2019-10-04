Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TME. Loop Capital started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.89 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 2,310,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,355. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.