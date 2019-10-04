Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of TEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,017. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

