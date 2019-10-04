TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMTD. UBS Group lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 14,992,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,819,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,276,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

