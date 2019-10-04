TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMTD. UBS Group lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.
NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 14,992,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,819,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,276,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
