TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMTD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point set a $58.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.
AMTD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 2,656,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 235.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after buying an additional 1,140,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after buying an additional 1,012,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after buying an additional 455,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
