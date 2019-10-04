TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMTD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point set a $58.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

AMTD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 2,656,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 235.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after buying an additional 1,140,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after buying an additional 1,012,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after buying an additional 455,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

