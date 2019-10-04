TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Cut to $50.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Shares of TCF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 551,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,343. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 117,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 679.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 203,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 177,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

