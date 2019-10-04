Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

TCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NYSE:TCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 467,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,266,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 39.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 97.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

