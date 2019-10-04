Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.51. 9,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,498. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $393.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $489,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 904,570 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,288 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

