Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

SRCI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 2,586,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Synergy Resources has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.