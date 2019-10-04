Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Synairgen (LON:SNG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SNG opened at GBX 8.93 ($0.12) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.98. Synairgen has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.25 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of $9.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

