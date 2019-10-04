Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Synairgen (LON:SNG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON SNG opened at GBX 8.93 ($0.12) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.98. Synairgen has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.25 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of $9.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.
Synairgen Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.