Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Symantec by 995.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Symantec by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Symantec by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of SYMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

