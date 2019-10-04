SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $74,918.00 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 102,411,174 coins and its circulating supply is 101,690,743 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

